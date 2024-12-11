'Want INDIA to stay well': Mamata thanks leaders backing her to lead opposition alliance

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday thanked leaders backing her to lead the opposition’s INDIA bloc grouping, as talks intensify over a possible shift in the coalition’s leadership.

Addressing a gathering in Purba Medinipur, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief extended her good wishes to the leaders and their respective parties, emphasizing unity and well-being.

"I am indebted to everyone for the respect they have shown to me. I pray for their good health. I want them as well as their party to stay well. I also want INDIA to stay well," Banerjee said.

The Trinamool Congress supremo refused to speak more on the issue.

Banerjee last week expressed her dissatisfaction with the functioning of the INDIA bloc and signalled her intent to take charge of the alliance if given an opportunity. Leaders of several of its constituents backed her, saying she should be allowed to lead the coalition.

"I had formed the INDIA bloc, now it is up to those leading the front to manage it. If they can't run the show, what can I do? I would just say that everyone needs to be taken along," she said in an interview with Bengali news channel News 18 Bangla.

Leaders such as NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and RJD president Lalu Prasad, backed her. While Pawar called her a 'capable leader', Prasad said that Banerjee should be allowed to head the INDIA bloc.