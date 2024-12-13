PM Modi unmoved over violence in Sambhal, Manipur; Constitution not Sangh rule book: Priyanka in LS

The Congress MP also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being unmoved over the incidents of violence in Sambhal and Manipur.

Emphasising that the Constitution is a protective shield of justice, unity and freedom of expression, Gandhi alleged that BJP-led government has made every effort to break it in the past 10 years.

"The prime minister touches his forehead to the Constitution but when there are cries for justice from Sambhal, Hathras and Manipur, there is not a wrinkle on his forehead," the newly elected Wayanad MP said in her maiden speech in Parliament.

"It seems that Prime Minister Modi hasn't understood that it is 'Bharat ka Samvidhan' not 'Sangh ka Vidhan'," Priyanka Gandhi said.

The government, she said, is working to weaken the reservation policy through lateral entry and privatisation.

"Had the Lok Sabha election results not come as they have, the government would have started work on changing the Constitution," Priyanka Gandhi said.

"The truth is that they are chanting 'Constitution' because they realise the people of this country will keep the Constitution alive."

According to her, people were demanding a caste-based census and even the ruling party was talking about it because of the election results.

"When the entire opposition called for a caste-based census, they talked about cattle and 'mangalsutra' getting stolen," the Congress MP said in an apparent reference to the Lok Sabha election campaign.

Priyanka Gandhi said the Constitution has given the message of unity to the nation, and accused the BJP-led government of pursuing divisive politics.

She also lauded the Indian Constitution as a transformative force that empowered citizens to recognize their rights and demand justice.

“The Constitution gave people the strength to understand that they have the right to justice and the capability to raise their voices against the government when necessary,” Priyanka added, stressing its role in upholding democracy and accountability.

Priyanka Gandhi said that if the NDA manages to win more seats, it would surely change aspects of the Constitution and deprive the poor people and the tribals of their rights

Priyanka also accused the government of being indifferent to the plight of farmers. "Farmers in the country are crying, but the government doesn’t care about them,” she said.

The Wayanad MP also criticised the BJP for focusing on the past instead of addressing present challenges. "The BJP keeps blaming former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, but it has done nothing to implement the necessary and important changes the country needs,” Priyanka remarked.

(With inputs from PTI)