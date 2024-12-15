Amit Shah honours Chhattisgarh police with President’s Colour award, praises ‘surrender policy’ for Maoists

RAIPUR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday conferred the Chhattisgarh police with the prestigious ‘President’s Colour’ award at the Raipur police parade ground in recognition of 24 years of exemplary service and unwavering dedication to the nation.

Shah took the occasion to reiterate his appeal for the Maoists to surrender, relinquish violence, join the mainstream of the society and contribute towards the development of the country.

He said that the Chhattisgarh state with the most attractive surrender policy in the country would rehabilitate the Maoists.

Chhattisgarh police have earned the privileged decoration of 'President award' in appreciation for their courage, indomitable resilience and sacrifices made by the security personnel in the line of duty, particularly in countering the persistent challenges on the Maoist front in hilly, difficult terrain.