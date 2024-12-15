Amit Shah honours Chhattisgarh police with President’s Colour award, praises ‘surrender policy’ for Maoists

RAIPUR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday conferred the Chhattisgarh police with the prestigious ‘President’s Colour’ award at the Raipur police parade ground in recognition of 24 years of exemplary service and unwavering dedication to the nation.
Shah took the occasion to reiterate his appeal for the Maoists to surrender, relinquish violence, join the mainstream of the society and contribute towards the development of the country.
He said that the Chhattisgarh state with the most attractive surrender policy in the country would rehabilitate the Maoists.
Chhattisgarh police have earned the privileged decoration of 'President award' in appreciation for their courage, indomitable resilience and sacrifices made by the security personnel in the line of duty, particularly in countering the persistent challenges on the Maoist front in hilly, difficult terrain.
Such special honour has been bestowed upon select police forces across the country.
During the occasion, Shah assured the people of the state that the BJP government is committed to getting rid of Maoists by 31 March 2026. “Their elimination in the state will mark the end of (outlawed) Maoists in the country. The Chhattisgarh police with the pledge moved ahead with immense success in the battle against the Left Wing Extremists (LWE)," he said.
In the last year, 287 Maoist cadres have been neutralised, 992 arrested and 837 surrendered”, he added.
Shah stated that the figures show how the fight against the LWE was expedited with the change of government in Chhattisgarh.
“I congratulate Chhattisgarh police who in coordination with the central paramilitary forces surpassed all other states and even outdid its own record during the last year in its preparation to hit a final nail in the coffin of Maoists”, the home minister said.
“The President’s Colour honour is a testament to the courage, discipline, and patriotism of the Chhattisgarh police”, CM Vishnu Deo Sai said during the award function.
Later in the evening, Shah attended the closing ceremony of the Bastar Olympics 2024 which he cited as a ray of hope for the seven Maoists-affected districts of the Bastar division in coming years.
“Such sports events will script a success story for the Bastar region, which is changing for the better. The constructive energy of Bastar Olympics will prevent lakhs of youths from taking a wrong path in life and connect them with nation-building activities”, he added.
Eight teams including a group of players of 318 surrendered Maoists participated in the Bastar Olympics. Around 2900 youths took part in the regional sports event.
“The entire country knows that of the medals India won in any sports competition, half of it was secured by our tribal youths. So, the beginning of such sports activity (Bastar Olympic) will in coming years pave the way for youngsters of Bastar to the world’s sports arena”, Shah said.
The Union Home Minister will have an overnight stay in Bastar. On Monday he is scheduled to review the strategies on the LWE.