Give up arms or face strong action: Amit Shah to Naxals

JAGDALPUR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday appealed to Naxals to give up arms and join the mainstream, or else they will have to face the strong action of security forces.

He said the rehabilitation of the surrendered Naxals is the responsibility of the government.

Addressing a sporting event -- 'Bastar Olympics' -- in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur, Shah also said the country would be free of Maoists by March 2026.

"I appeal to Naxals, please come forward. Give up arms, surrender and join the mainstream. Your rehabilitation is our responsibility," he said.

He said if the Maoists do not listen to the appeal of surrender, they will be crushed by the security forces.

"Chhattisgarh Police is committed to fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to make India Naxal-free by March 31, 2026," he said. The Union home minister said the Chhattisgarh government's rehabilitation policy is the best in the country.

"If you surrender and join the mainstream, you will contribute for the development of Chhattisgarh and India," he said.