JSSC-CGL Exam: Police lathi-charge again to disperse agitating students, detain union leader

RANCHI: Police resorted to lathi-charge once again on Monday to disperse students gathered near the Jharkhand Staff Service Commission (JSSC) office to protest alleged irregularities in the JSSC-CGL recruitment examination held in September this year.

Jharkhand State Students’ Union (JSSU) leader Devendra Nath Mahto, along with some other students, was also detained by the police.

Earlier on December 10, police had to use batons and fire tear gas shells to disperse the agitating students in Hazaribagh. Thousands of students took to streets demanding cancellation of the results declared by the JSSC alleging huge irregularities in it during a bandh called on December 10.

After the information was received about the students' agitation, the JSSC office was barricaded; almost every road leading to the JSSC office was blocked. Looking at the possibility of clashes between the agitating students and successful students who had reached there for documentation verification, the district administration had also implemented Section 163 of BNS (Prohibitory orders) around a 500-meter radius of the JSSC office.

Police had to use batons when the agitating students were trying to cross the barricading to reach out to the JSSC office to register their protest.

The agitating students, however, claimed they were staging a peaceful demonstration around a km away from the JSSC office, while the prohibitory orders were imposed in a 500-metre radius.

“Even though we did not break any law, police used batons on us and took away, beat our leader Devendra Nath Mahto and took him away,” said a protesting student.