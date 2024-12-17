BJP's 'one nation, one election' agenda is 'one nation, no election': K C Venugopal

BELAGAVI: Targeting the BJP-led government at the Centre over the introduction of two bills in the Lok Sabha to establish a mechanism for holding simultaneous elections, AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal on Tuesday accused the BJP of harbouring a hidden agenda. He claimed that the real intention behind 'one nation, one election' is "one nation, no election".

Speaking to reporters here, Venugopal termed the idea of simultaneous elections as "not practical" and expressed doubts about the bills getting passed in Parliament.

"'One nation, one election' means it is a clear intention -- one nation, no election. BJP's main agenda is one nation, no election. They don't want to have a democratic process at all. To sabotage the entire democratic process gradually, they are bringing this new idea of 'one nation, one election'," Venugopal said in response to a question.