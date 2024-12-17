BJP's 'one nation, one election' agenda is 'one nation, no election': K C Venugopal

BELAGAVI: Targeting the BJP-led government at the Centre over the introduction of two bills in the Lok Sabha to establish a mechanism for holding simultaneous elections, AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal on Tuesday accused the BJP of harbouring a hidden agenda. He claimed that the real intention behind 'one nation, one election' is "one nation, no election".
Speaking to reporters here, Venugopal termed the idea of simultaneous elections as "not practical" and expressed doubts about the bills getting passed in Parliament.
"'One nation, one election' means it is a clear intention -- one nation, no election. BJP's main agenda is one nation, no election. They don't want to have a democratic process at all. To sabotage the entire democratic process gradually, they are bringing this new idea of 'one nation, one election'," Venugopal said in response to a question.
Highlighting the diversity of India, he remarked, "Karnataka has its own speciality. Kerala has its speciality, similarly, Manipur and Jammu and Kashmir too have their own speciality. Unity in diversity is the beauty of this country. These people (BJP) don't believe in democracy, diversity."
Venugopal further criticised the bills, saying, "This (one nation, one election) is not at all practical. I don't think it will get passed in Parliament. Let's see."
The bills, which propose the mechanism for simultaneous elections, were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday after a heated debate. Opposition parties criticised the draft laws — a Constitution Amendment Bill and an ordinary bill — as an attack on the federal structure of the country. However, this charge was rejected by the government.
The bills were introduced after the opposition sought a division of votes.