Smart meter installed at Sambhal MP Zia Ur Rehman’s residence amid heavy police deployment

SAMBHAL: Amid heavy security arrangements, a smart electricity meter was installed on Tuesday at the residence of Lok Sabha MP from Sambhal, Zia Ur Rehman, in the Deepasarai locality, officials said.

Santosh Tripathi, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO-1) of Sambhal, stated that the electricity department team had gone to the MP's residence to replace the earlier meter with a smart meter.

Tripathi added that similar installations were being carried out in Deepasarai and that police were present to ensure security arrangements.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shrish Chandra confirmed the police presence, saying, “Smart meters are being installed in Deepasarai, and we have visited the location for security purposes.”

Mamluk Ur Rahman Barq, the MP’s father, told reporters, “The smart meter is being installed, and there is nothing new in it. The new meter is simply replacing the old one.”

The developments in Sambhal on Tuesday are significant, as they follow remarks made by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the state Assembly on Monday. Adityanath had alleged that “mini-power stations” were being operated from religious places in Sambhal.

Speaking after the Question Hour, Adityanath claimed, “Many mosques were found to be setting up illegal sub-stations inside them, and connections were being distributed for free. The line loss of the power corporation in the state is less than 30 per cent, but the line loss in Deepasarai and Miyasarai localities of Sambhal is 78 per cent and 82 per cent respectively. This is loot of the country's resources. If the administration is discharging its duty, then it will be called a thief, and if the administration catches theft, then it will be said that it is an atrocity.”