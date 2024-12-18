Mumbai BEST bus accident: Driver was not drunk, didn't have mental illness, say police

MUMBAI: Medical tests of the driver involved in the Kurla BEST bus accident, which claimed eight lives, have indicated he did not have any mental disorder and was not drunk at the time of the incident, police said on Wednesday.

The electric bus, hired on a wet-lease basis by the civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking and driven by Sanjay More, ploughed into a crowd in Mumbai's Kurla area on December 9.

The accident claimed eight lives and left more than 40 persons injured.

Several vehicles were also damaged in the incident.

More (54) is in police custody for alleged reckless driving and booked on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Before the commencement of the case trial, the driver's psychological test was recently conducted at a civic hospital in Sion to confirm if he had any mental illness, a Kurla police official said.