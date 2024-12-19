Body of passenger missing after ferry-Navy craft collision found, toll rises to 14

MUMBAI: The body of a 43-year-old man who was among the two missing passengers after a Navy craft rammed into their ferry off the Mumbai coast, was found on Thursday, police said.

The body was found near the ferry, police said. The death toll in the tragedy has now gone up to 14.

Search operation continues to locate a seven-year-old boy who is still missing a day after the tragedy, a police official added.

A naval helicopter and boats of the Navy and Coast Guard were deployed on Thursday to look for the missing passengers.

Eight boats, including those from the Navy and Coast Guard are involved in the Search and Rescue (SAR) operation, the official said.