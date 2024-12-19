Doubling down on ridicule: Congress slams BJP's Soros jibe at INDIA bloc's protest against Shah

NEW DELHI: The Congress Thursday slammed the BJP for taking a swipe at the INDIA bloc over its protest against Amit Shah for his Ambedkar remarks, alleging it does not respect the chief architect of the Constitution and wants to diminish his stature for narrow political goals.

The opposition party's attack came over a social media post by the BJP in which it posted a photograph from the INDIA bloc MPs' protest in Parliament on Wednesday against Shah's remarks.

However, the images of Ambedkar that the MPs were holding during the protest were edited out and replaced with a picture of US billionaire George Soros.

Also, the backdrop was changed with 'We Love Soros' written on it.

"Hello, Congress and INDI alliance. We fixed the image for you. You're welcome," the BJP said in its post.