Punjab CM Mann conducts Ludhiana roadshow, appeals for AAP support in Municipal polls

CHANDIGARH: Calling Ludhiana his "karmabhoomi" (workplace), Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann conducted a roadshow in the city today, rallying support for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates contesting the municipal corporation elections. He urged the central government to initiate talks with farmers to address their concerns.

Addressing the gathering, CM Mann shared his deep connection with Ludhiana, reminiscing about his early career in the city’s bustling markets. “This market is not new to me. I used to frequent these streets when I was starting out. Ludhiana has given me so much love, and now it’s my responsibility to give back to this city,” said Mann.

He was accompanied by AAP Punjab President Aman Arora, Working President Amansher Singh Sharry Kalsi, several AAP ministers, Ludhiana MLAs, and a large number of party office bearers during the roadshow.

Highlighting the importance of the municipal elections, CM Mann made a heartfelt appeal to voters: “Press the button with the broom (jharoo) symbol wherever you see it on the EVM. Elect representatives who will bring real development to Ludhiana.”

Criticising past municipal corporations, Mann stated, “Earlier, municipal corporations never focused on development. The funds belonged to the people, yet they weren’t utilised for public welfare. Under AAP, every penny will be spent for the betterment of the people.”

The Chief Minister also took a sharp jibe at rival political parties, particularly the Shiromani Akali Dal, remarking that people are hesitant to even shake hands with their leaders for fear of losing their rings. “These parties have betrayed the trust of the people for years. It’s time to clean the system with the broom and give Ludhiana the governance it truly deserves,” he said.