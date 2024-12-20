Atul Subhash's mother moves Supreme Court for custody of 4-year-old grandson

Eleven days after Bangalore techie Atul Subhash died by suicide, his mother, Anju Devi, on Friday filed a habeas corpus petition before the Supreme Court seeking a direction to all concerned parties to immediately trace and produce her grandson and grant his custody to her.

A two-judge Supreme Court bench comprising Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice N Kotiswar Singh issued notices to the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Karnataka to act on the plea and fixed the matter for further hearing on January 7.

Anju Devi, in her petition copy, accessed by The New Indian Express, said that she was forced to move the SC after being highly aggrieved by the illegal detention of her four-year-old grandson at an unknown place and under an unknown person's custody.