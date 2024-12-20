Government lacks centralised data on suicides in medical colleges

NEW DELHI: The government on Friday stated that data regarding suicide cases in medical educational institutions is not compiled centrally.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel, said, "The government has taken various measures to address mental health challenges and promote student well-being. These include the implementation of the National Mental Health Programme (NMHP), strengthening mental healthcare services, the National Tele Mental Health Programme (NTMHP), the Tele MANAS mobile application, and the National Suicide Prevention Strategy, among others."

However, the minister clarified that data specific to student suicides in medical colleges is not available at the central level.

The Department of Higher Education, under the Union Education Ministry, has requested wide publicity of the NTMHP and Tele MANAS in educational institutions. It has also advised sharing the helpline number among students, enabling them to access support during stressful and challenging times. Additionally, states and Union Territories have been asked to circulate and publicise NTMHP and Tele MANAS widely, particularly in educational institutions.

All Institutes of National Importance, All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and central government medical colleges have also been directed to promote the use of Tele MANAS among students, offering them free and confidential mental health support at any time.