Government lacks centralised data on suicides in medical colleges

NEW DELHI: The government on Friday stated that data regarding suicide cases in medical educational institutions is not compiled centrally.
In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel, said, "The government has taken various measures to address mental health challenges and promote student well-being. These include the implementation of the National Mental Health Programme (NMHP), strengthening mental healthcare services, the National Tele Mental Health Programme (NTMHP), the Tele MANAS mobile application, and the National Suicide Prevention Strategy, among others."
However, the minister clarified that data specific to student suicides in medical colleges is not available at the central level.
The Department of Higher Education, under the Union Education Ministry, has requested wide publicity of the NTMHP and Tele MANAS in educational institutions. It has also advised sharing the helpline number among students, enabling them to access support during stressful and challenging times. Additionally, states and Union Territories have been asked to circulate and publicise NTMHP and Tele MANAS widely, particularly in educational institutions.
All Institutes of National Importance, All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and central government medical colleges have also been directed to promote the use of Tele MANAS among students, offering them free and confidential mental health support at any time.
Furthermore, in February 2024, a 15-member National Task Force (NTA) was constituted by the anti-ragging committee of the National Medical Commission (NMC). The NMC published its report in August 2024, according to the minister.
She added that aggrieved students can lodge complaints related to mental health and ragging on the NMC's website, as well as other portals such as the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS).
Highlighting the rise in ragging incidents in medical colleges, which have sometimes led to student suicides, the NMC has instructed all institutions to implement robust anti-ragging mechanisms. Strict action will be taken against colleges failing to comply.
The minister also referred to the NMC's "Prevention and Prohibition of Ragging in Medical College and Institutions Regulations, 2021", which require colleges to submit annual compliance reports and outline punitive actions for offenders.
The NMC recently issued a notice to all medical colleges following the suicide of a first-year student, Anil Methania, in Gujarat. Methania allegedly endured a ragging incident by senior students. According to reports, he was forced to stand for three hours as part of an "introduction" by third-year students. After collapsing and losing consciousness, Methania tragically passed away.
The NMC revealed that, over the past five years, 122 medical students—including 64 MBBS and 58 postgraduate students—have committed suicide for various reasons.