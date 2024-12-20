SP's Sambhal MP fined Rs 1.91 crore, electricity cut-off at residence for power theft

SAMBHAL: The Electricity Department has imposed a fine of Rs 1.91 crore on Lok Sabha MP from Sambhal Zia Ur Rehman and also disconnected the electricity supply to his residence for alleged power theft at his residence, an official said on Friday.

The development follows a police case registered on Thursday against the Samajwadi Party MP under Section 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003, for theft of electricity.

His father Mamlukur Rehman Barq was also booked for allegedly threatening officials during the inspection at their residence in the Deepa Sarai area, they said.

"An electricity inspection drive underway in Sambhal even today. A fine of Rs 1.91 crore has been imposed on the MP by the Electricity department and the power supply to his residence has been disconnected," Sambhal Superintending Engineer Vinod Kumar told PTI.

According to the FIR lodged by the Electricity Department, an inspection team found evidence of electricity theft by bypassing the meter and confirmed illegal power use. The inspection was conducted on Thursday morning amid heavy security at the MP's residence.

Zia Ur Rehman is among those booked in connection with the November 24 violence in which four locals died in a clash with security personnel during a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid in the city's Kot Garvi area.