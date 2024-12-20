Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain laid to rest in San Francisco, percussionist Sivamani pays musical tribute

NEW YORK: Zakir Hussain was laid to rest on Thursday at a San Francisco cemetery as renowned percussionist A Sivamani and other artistes performed on their drums at a little distance away in a tribute to the tabla maestro.

Hussain, one of the world's most accomplished percussionists, died at a San Francisco hospital on Monday due to complications arising from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a lung disease.

He was 73.

He was laid to rest at the Fernwood cemetery in San Francisco on Thursday.

Hundreds of his admirers gathered at Hussain's funeral to pay their last respects.

Sivamani and several other musicians played drums at a little distance away to pay him a tribute.