Civil society outfits urge President to withdraw central forces from Siang Hydropower project survey

Hundreds of environmentalists, civil society organizations urged the President of India Droupdi Murmu to withdraw paramilitary forces deployed to quell indigenous people’s protest against proposed 11000 MW hydropower dam surveys in Siang valley of Arunachal. They said the proposed dam will cause disasters and loss of biodiversity and indigenous habitats.

According to the letter written to the Murmu, over 351 concerned citizens – activists, researchers, lawyers, scientists, journalists, experts, community representatives and 109 people’s organisations and environmental groups, especially from the Himalayan region appealed for immediate withdrawal of paramilitary troops in the Siang valley in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Central government has made a paramilitary force deployment meant to facilitate a pre-feasibility survey for the 11000 MW Siang Upper Valley Multipurpose Project (SUMP). The project will cause the submergence of dozens of indigenous Adi tribe villages.

So far villagers are protesting peacefully in their villages​ and no untoward incidents have been reported.

Expressing solidarity with the indigenous populations of the region, the submission to the President draws attention to the fact that this will be India’s largest hydropower project.

The letter goes on to highlight recent unprecedented rise in catastrophic disasters, events like cloud bursts, floods, glacial lake outbursts in Himalayan region caused thousands of deaths and massive destruction of infrastructure.