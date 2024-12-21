Congress to hold weeklong campaign seeking Amit Shah's resignation for 'insulting' Ambedkar

NEW DELHI: The Congress will hold protest marches against Union Home Minister Amit Shah for "insulting" BR Ambedkar and observe a weeklong campaign on the issue, party leaders said on Saturday.

As part of the "Ambedkar Samman Saptah", Congress workers and leaders will hold marches and press conferences to remember the legacy of B R Ambedkar, they said.

The Congress and the BJP are at loggerheads over Shah's remarks on Ambedkar during a debate in Parliament.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said party MPs and leaders will hold press conferences at 150 locations across the country on December 22 and 23 and workers will take out protest marches across the country on December 24.

The Congress has also decided to hold a CWC meeting on December 26 in Belagavi, Karnataka to mark 100 years of the 1924 Indian National Congress session, presided over by Mahatma Gandhi.