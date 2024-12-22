'One Nation One Election' bills unlikely to be passed in Parliament: Digvijaya Singh

AGAR MALWA: Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh has said he is doubtful that the 'one nation, one election' bills will be passed in Parliament.

Talking to reporters in Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa district on Saturday night, Singh also denied the allegations against Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of "pushing and shoving" BJP MPs on Parliament premises on Thursday.

The two 'one nation, one election' (ONOE) bills, including one requiring an amendment in the Constitution, lay down the mechanism to hold simultaneous elections and were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday after a fiery debate.

The Lok Sabha on Friday referred the two bills on simultaneous polls to a joint committee of Parliament (JPC).

To a question on the ONOE bills, Digvijaya Singh said, "The JPC has been constituted and I don't think that it will be passed."