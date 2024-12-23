BJP has always insulted Dalits, says Congress leader Ajoy Kumar

JHAMSHEDPUR: Amid ongoing protests over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on B R Ambedkar, senior Congress leader Ajoy Kumar alleged that the BJP, which adheres to the principles of Manusmriti, has always "insulted" Dalits.

The AICC executive committee member, in a statement issued here on Sunday, said that the true character of the BJP, which practices Manusmriti, was exposed with Shah's comments in the Rajya Sabha.

"BJP leaders' mindset has always been anti-Dalit, which often gets reflected in their statements intentionally or unintentionally," Kumar alleged.

"Shah's remark on Ambedkar was not only an 'insult to him but also to crores of Dalits of the country who consider him God", Kumar, the AICC in-charge of Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, claimed.