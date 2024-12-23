India declines to comment on Bangladesh seeking Sheikh Hasina's extradition

Bangladesh has formally requested India to extradite former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been living in exile since August. The request was made through a note verbale sent on Monday. India’s Ministry of External Affairs confirmed receiving the note but declined further comment.

"We confirm that we have received a Note Verbale from the Bangladesh High Commission today in connection with an extradition request. At this time, we have no comment to offer on this matter," said a Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, reported ANI.

A note verbale is a formal, unsigned diplomatic note that is exchanged between governments.

Bangladesh’s Foreign Affairs Adviser, Touhid Hossain, confirmed the move, stating that Hasina’s return is sought for judicial processes. Hasina fled to India following large-scale student protests in Bangladesh over a controversial job quota issue.

Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs Adviser Hossain, who is considered the de facto foreign minister said that a note verbale had been sent to India, requesting Sheikh Hasina’s extradition for judicial proceedings. This follows a letter from Bangladesh’s Home Advisor, Jahangir Alam, asking the Indian government to facilitate Hasina’s return under a prisoner exchange agreement.

Speaking to TNIE, former IFS officers and retired high commissioners to Bangladesh Veena Sikri (2003-’06) and Pinak Ranjan Chakravarty (2007-’09) said a “note verbale is not an instrument on which extradition can be sought. India has an extradition treaty with Bangladesh. Extradition is a very long, detailed process involving the judiciary. Request for extradition comes at the end of the process,” said the former diplomats. “The requesting country has to complete the judicial process of proving the charges against the fugitive leader and convicting her,” said Sikri.