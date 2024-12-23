Parbhani violence: Somnath Suryavanshi killed as he was Dalit and protecting Constitution, says Rahul Gandhi

PARBHANI: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday claimed Somnath Suryavanshi was killed because he was a Dalit and was protecting the Constitution.

Police killed Suryavanshi, and it was a 'cent per cent custodial death", the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha alleged after meeting Suryavanshi's family members in Parbhani.

Talking to reporters, Gandhi said he met Suryavanshi's family members who showed him the post-mortem report, as well as some photographs and videos.

Parbhani witnessed violence after a glass-enclosed replica of the Constitution near Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue outside the railway station in the city, located in Marathwada region, was vandalised on the evening of December 10.

Suryavanshi (35), a resident of Shankar Nagar in Parbhani, was among more than 50 persons arrested in connection with the violence.

He died on December 15 at a state-run hospital where he was rushed after complaining of chest pain and uneasiness while he was in judicial custody and lodged at the Parbhani district central prison, as per police.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a judicial probe into the Parbhani violence.