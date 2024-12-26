'Height of cruelty': Priyanka slams police action against job seekers in Patna

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday slammed the BJP over the police action on job seekers in Patna, saying the ruling party's only vision is to save its chair and whoever demands employment is oppressed.

Chaos erupted during a protest in Patna on Wednesday over the alleged leak of a question paper of the December 13 combined preliminary exam conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), prompting the state police to baton charge job aspirants.