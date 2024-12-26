Kashmir reels under intense cold wave conditions across

SRINAGAR: Intense cold wave conditions prevailed across Kashmir, with minimum temperatures dropping several degrees below freezing, officials said on Thursday.

A Western Disturbance is expected to impact the region, bringing the possibility of light snowfall over higher reaches on Friday and Saturday, they added.

The night temperature dropped across most areas in Kashmir, with the valley continuing to experience freezing conditions. The drop in mercury led to the freezing of water supply lines, while a thin layer of ice covered the surface of several water bodies, including Dal Lake.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 7 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night, slightly up from the previous night's minus 7.3 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

Gulmarg, a tourist resort town known for skiing activities in north Kashmir, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 6 degrees Celsius, up from minus 6.6 degrees celsius on the previous night.

Pahalgam, the base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, registered a minimum temperature of minus 8.6 degrees Celsius, slightly down from the previous night's minus 8.4 degrees Celsius, it said.

Qazigund, the gateway town to Kashmir, logged a minimum temperature of minus 7 degrees Celsius, while Konibal, a hamlet in the Pampore area, was the coldest recorded place in the valley at minus 9 degrees Celsius.

Kupwara, in north Kashmir, registered a low of minus 6.7 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag, in south Kashmir, was minus 5.5 degrees Celsius.