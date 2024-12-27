Country's economy 'over-regulated': Former PM Manmohan Singh to PTI in one of the last interviews

NEW DELHI: Hailed as the architect of India's economic reforms, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, in one his last interviews, had said in 2019 that the country's economy was "over-regulated", the government exerted control and interferences were aplenty with even regulators having "morphed into controllers".

Speaking to PTI in an exclusive interview on May 5, 2019, days before his successor Narendra Modi returned as prime minister for a second consecutive term, Singh cited the-then economic growth figures to suggest an impending slowdown.

He had also rued the "growing interference" of courts in economic policies and said the Congress would have handled the economy differently.