Former PM Manmohan Singh’s funeral on Saturday as tributes pour in at his residence

India's top political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge were among those who paid homage to former prime minister Manmohan Singh at his residence in Delhi on Friday.

92-year-old Singh, hailed as the architect of postmodern India’s economic reforms, passed away late on Thursday at AIIMS Delhi due to age-related medical conditions. He had suddenly lost consciousness at home earlier that evening and was rushed to the hospital.

Singh is survived by his wife and three daughters.

Draped in tricolour, the body of the former prime Minister was placed in a flower-bedecked casket at his residence on Friday, where leaders cutting across party lines paid their last respects to the departed leader. Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur and other family members were present.

The cremation of the former prime minister is scheduled for Saturday, as the family awaits the arrival of one of his daughters from the US. Until then, his mortal remains will remain at his New Delhi residence for the public to pay their respects.

On Saturday, his mortal remains will be moved to the Congress headquarters at 8 am, where party workers and the public can offer tributes from 8:30 am to 9:30 am. The final procession to the cremation ground will depart from the AICC headquarters at 9:30 am.

Modi described his predecessor's death as a big loss to the nation, asserting that his commitment to the people and the country's development would always be respected.

In a video message, Modi recalled Singh's life journey after his family's migration to India, leaving behind everything following Partition, as he noted that his numerous achievements since then were no mean feat.