Sonia Gandhi calls Manmohan Singh 'friend, philosopher, guide' in emotional tribute

NEW DELHI: Describing former prime minster Manmohan Singh's death as a "personal loss", Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chief Sonia Gandhi on Friday said he was her friend, philosopher and guide and that in his death, the party has lost a leader who was the epitome of wisdom, nobility and humility.

In her message on Singh's demise, Sonia Gandhi said he leaves a void in the national life that can never be filled.

"We in the Congress party and the people of India will forever be proud and grateful that we had a leader like Dr Manmohan Singh whose contributions to India's progress and development are immeasurable," she said.

"In Dr Manmohan Singh's passing, we have lost a leader who was the epitome of wisdom, nobility and humility, who served our country with all his heart and mind. A luminous and beloved guiding light for the Congress party, his compassion and vision transformed and empowered the lives of millions of Indians," the former Congress president said.