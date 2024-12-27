Unparalleled humility, quiet dignity: Film fraternity pay tributes to former PM Manmohan Singh

Deol also hailed Singh for playing a pivotal role in shaping India's economic liberalisation.

"His wisdom, integrity & contributions to the nation's growth will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences. #RIPDrManmohanSingh," he posted on X.

Bajpayee said, "Saddened by the passing of our former Prime Minister. A statesman whose contributions in every aspect of our nation's growth will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family. #RIPDrManmohanSingh."

Anil Kapoor recalled that he once met the former PM who left "an indelible impression" on the actor.

"He was a man of unparalleled humility and wisdom. His extraordinary contributions will forever be remembered. May his soul rest in peace," he said.

Diljit Dosanjh shared a photo of Singh on his Instagram Stories and captioned it, "Oh Waheguru".

Anushka Sharma wrote on Instagram Stories, "Rest in peace Dr Manmohan Singh ji."

Sharing a photo of Singh on Instagram, Allu Arjun said, "His leadership and dedication to the nation will always be remembered. Rest in peace sir."

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who played the role of the former PM in the 2019 film The Accidental Prime Minister based on the memoir of Singh's former media advisor Sanjay Baru, said he is deeply saddened by his demise.

"Having studied him for more than a year for the movie #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister, it felt that I actually spent that much time with him. He was inherently a good man. Personally completely honest, great economist and a very humble person. Some can say may be not an astute politician! My heartfelt condolences to his family," he said on X.