We feel someone from our family has died: A village in Pakistan mourns Manmohan's death

GAH (PAKISTAN): "The entire village is in mourning. We feel that someone from our family has died today," Altaf Hussain told PTI as a group of local residents held a meeting to condole the death of village boy Manmohan who became prime minister next door.

Hussain is a teacher at the same school in Gah village where Manmohan Singh studied up to class 4.

His father Gurmukh Singh was a cloth merchant and his mother Amrat Kaur a homemaker.

His friends called him 'Mohna'.

The village lies about 100 km southwest of capital Islamabad and was part of Jhelum district when Singh was born. But it was included in Chakwal when it was made a district in 1986.

Surrounded by lush green fields, the place can be reached from M-2 motorway linking Islamabad to Lahore, as well as from Chakwal city.

The former prime minister died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Thursday night. He was 92.