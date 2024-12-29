From Underwater drones to multilingual signages, Prayagraj gears up for Maha Kumbh 2025

NEW DELHI: In a first, "underwater drones" capable of diving up to 100 meters will be deployed during the upcoming Maha Kumbh to provide round-the-clock surveillance at Sangam area in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, the Culture Ministry said on Sunday.

Besides, renovation of 92 roads and construction of 30 pontoon bridges and installation of 800 multilingual signages are being undertaken there to facilitate the pilgrims and other visitors showcasing India's culture and diversity.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the Uttar Pradesh government is making "extensive preparations to ensure that Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj is a grand, safe and spiritually enriching event", the ministry said.

Expected to host over 40 crore devotees from across the globe, this 45-day festival from January 13 to February 26 will showcase India's rich cultural heritage and spiritual traditions.

The Culture Ministry shared details on the preparations underway and the civic amenities and security arrangements that will be in place for the mega congregation. "For the first time, underwater drones capable of diving up to 100 meters will provide round-the-clock surveillance at the Sangam area," it said in a statement.

Also, the deployment of 2,700 cameras with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities will provide "real-time monitoring" and facial recognition technology will be used at entry points for enhanced safety, the ministry said. "A team of 56 cyber warriors will monitor online threats. Cyber help desks are being set up in all police stations," it said.

The ministry had recently announced that it would set up a thematic space -- 'Kalagram' in Prayagraj to showcase India's cultural heritage and diversity during the Maha Kumbh.

"Special provisions have been made for international visitors with multilingual signages and cultural programmes showcasing India's diversity. Through these comprehensive efforts, Mahakumbh 2025 aims to be not just a religious gathering but a global celebration of spirituality, culture, safety, sustainability and modernity," the statement said.