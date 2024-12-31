Mumbai hoarding collapse: Key accused who was on run for seven months arrested from Lucknow

MUMBAI: Mumbai Police have arrested a key accused in the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse case from Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as businessman Arshad Khan (42), was on the run for the last seven months after being called to record his statement in connection with the case, an official said.

As many as 17 persons were killed and more than 80 injured after the gigantic illegal hoarding crashed on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar area here amid gusty winds and rain on May 13.

During the investigation, it came to light that Ego Media Private Limited, which installed the hoarding, had transferred Rs 82 lakh to the bank accounts of some people linked to Arshad Khan, the official said.