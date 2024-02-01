Hemant Soren's plea against arrest by ED heard in Jharkhand HC

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday heard a petition filed by former chief minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

Former union minister Kapil Sibal, appearing virtually for Soren, told the court that the JMM leader was wrongly arrested by the ED.

He submitted before the court seeking more time to advance his arguments.

Soren on Thursday also moved the Supreme Court challenging his arrest by the central agency in the money laundering case.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra agreed to hear the plea of the former Jharkhand chief minister on Friday.