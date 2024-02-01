SC to hear Friday JMM leader Hemant Soren's plea against arrest by ED

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday decided to hear tomorrow the former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a land scam money laundering case.

Soren's senior lawyers Kapil Sibal and Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who appeared on behalf of Soren, mentioned the matter before the top court's bench, comprising of CJI DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra,who agreed to hear the matter tomorrow. Both lawyers sought an urgent hearing from the Apex Court.

"We will list this case tomorrow," the CJI said.

"This affects the polity of the country. Can a man be arrested like this?" Sibal argued before the Apex Court and sought an urgent hearing in the case."

During the course of the hearing, Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, pointed out that Soren's arrest was challenged yesterday before the Jharkhand High Court, which is slated to hear the matter today.

Sibal replied and told the SC that they would be withdrawing their petition from the Jharkhand HC.

Soren was arrested on Wednesday night in the case after resigning as the Jharkhand chief minister, and party loyalist and state transport minister Champai Soren was named as his successor. He was arrested after a marathon seven-hour grilling by the Enforcement Directorate in the case.