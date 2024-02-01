JMM-led alliance to meet Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan at 5: 30 pm

RANCHI: Amid a political crisis in Jharkhand, Governor CP Radhakrishnan allotted time to the JMM-led alliance in the state at 5. 30 pm on Thursday, an official said.

JMM legislature party leader Champai Soren, in a letter to the governor, said that Hemant Soren had tendered his resignation as the chief minister on Wednesday night, which was accepted by the Raj Bhavan at 8.45 pm, and there is a "situation of confusion".

"There is no government in existence in the state for the last 18 hours. There is a situation of confusion. You are the constitutional head. we all the MLAs and the people expect that you will pave the way for the formation of a popular government.", the letter to the governor said.