Congress MLAs from Bihar shifted to Hyderabad ahead of February 12 trust vote

Singh told media persons, “New government has been formed in Bihar. We are here (Hyderabad) to congratulate them. We will meet the CM and congratulate him.”

As many as 16 Congress MLAs from Bihar reached Hyderabad as the party high command shifted them to Congress-ruled Telangana given speculations that BJP was close to engineering a spit in the party.

Singh said that the remaining three MLAs would also reach Hyderabad soon.

Congress has 19 MLAs in 243-member assembly. Sources said that Congress MLAs are expected to return to Bihar on the day of floor test only.

The move to Hyderabad is being viewed as a precautionary step to prevent any poaching of MLA by ruling alliance in the state.

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said that Congress was free to take its MLAs to Delhi or Hyderabad. He said that on the other hand, his party believed that democracy worked with the blessings of the people.

On the other hand, deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha accused Congress of insulting its MLAs by not trusting them and intimidating them. Congress is treating its MLAs like bonded labourers, he alleged.

A similar seen was witnessed in neighboring Jharkhand when MLAs of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Congress were taken to Hyderabad amid fears of JMM’s poaching by BJP.

The JMM MLAs returned to Ranchi on Sunday. The floor test of the new government in Jharkhand headed by Champai Soren is likely to be held on Monday.