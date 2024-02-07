Send UCC Bill to select panel: Opposition

NEW DELHI/DEHRADUN: The draft of the Uniform Civil Code Bill tabled in the Uttarakhand Assembly mandating registration of live-in relationships, drew the Opposition flak which accused the Dhami government of trying to pass the bill without a debate in violation of legislative traditions. Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Yashpal Arya suggested that the Bill should be referred to a select committee of the House to examine its provisions.
Participating in a debate on the Bill after its introduction in the House, BJP leaders said the state has made history by bringing in the legislation and blamed the “politics of appeasement” for the non-implementation of a Uniform Civil Code in the country over the years.
Speaker Ritu Khanduri allowed more time after opposition members protested, raising slogans in the House. They wanted time to study the bill and then offer their views. “It seems the government wants to pass the bill without a debate in violation of legislative traditions,” Arya said. The opposition also protested against the decision of the busine the UCC.
Arya said there are 392 sections in the Bill which runs into 172 pages, and it would have been better if the opposition members were allowed enough time to study it in detail for a positive debate on its provisions in the House. The Congress leader also said the committee of experts that prepared the draft should also have included experts of different religions.
“India is a pluralistic country. Different religions have 10 different civil laws here,” he said. The Bill applies to the entire Uttarakhand and also to people from the state who live outside. The state’s tribal population is exempted from the draft provisions.
Reacting to the Bill’s draft, the BJP said in Delhi that it was a much-needed move towards fulfilling the promise made by the party long ago. Speaking to the media, Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi said the Uttarakhand UCC will secure the rights of everyone.
She said “The BJP welcomes it” as it is being done to fulfill the promises by our ancestors to the nation”, she said, adding that the ancestors will be blessing the government for bringing the UCC into effect. She also said that the makers of the Constitution had deliberated upon this many times.
“The makers of the Constitution discussed the matter (UCC) several times before putting in a provision for this. And, our party leaders as well as the government are fulfilling the promise of our ancestors under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi ji”, she said.
BJP national spokesperson Nalin Kohli also said that the UCC reflects the “constitutional vision”. “The Bill is the vision of the Constitution and the BJP stands for what is in the Constitution,” he said.
He said opposition to the state government’s move is equivalent to ignoring the fact that Article 44 of the Constitution stipulates that the State shall endeavor to bring a uniform civil code.
In Lucknow, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board opposed the Bill, calling it interference in religious matters. It also questioned the relevance of the Bill when it exempts the tribal population of the state.
“Basically, there is no use of such kind of law when you are yourself saying that certain communities will be exempt from the Act. Then where is the uniformity?” said Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali, executive committee member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board.