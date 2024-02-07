Send UCC Bill to select panel: Opposition

NEW DELHI/DEHRADUN: The draft of the Uniform Civil Code Bill tabled in the Uttarakhand Assembly mandating registration of live-in relationships, drew the Opposition flak which accused the Dhami government of trying to pass the bill without a debate in violation of legislative traditions. Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Yashpal Arya suggested that the Bill should be referred to a select committee of the House to examine its provisions.

Participating in a debate on the Bill after its introduction in the House, BJP leaders said the state has made history by bringing in the legislation and blamed the “politics of appeasement” for the non-implementation of a Uniform Civil Code in the country over the years.