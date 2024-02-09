Days after surrender on SC orders, Bilkis Bano case convict out on 5-day parole

DAHOD: Days after convicts in the Bilkis Bano case surrendered before jail authorities on Supreme Court orders, one of them has been given a five-day parole by the Gujarat High Court due to the death of his father-in-law, a police official said on Friday.

Convict Pradip Modhiya, a resident of Dahod district, has been released from Godhra district jail on parole.

The Supreme Court had last month quashed the remission of sentence of all 11 convicts in the 2002 post-Godhra riot case of gangrape of Gujarat woman Bilkis Bano and murder of her seven relatives.

"The Gujarat High Court has given a five-day parole to one convict Pradip Modhiya due to the death of his father-in-law.

This is between the court and jail as they are in judicial custody," Deputy Superintendent of Police of Dahod district Visakha Jain said.

"He does not have to report to the police," she said.