Bilkis Bano case: SC dismisses plea by convicts seeking extension of time to surrender

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday in its order rejected the petitions filed by all the eleven convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case seeking more time, beyond January 21, to surrender before the jail authorities, after noting that the pleas "lacked merits."

"The reasons cited by the 11 convicts seeking an extension of time to surrender lacked merits. The convicts will have to surrender before the jail authorities by January 21, the original deadline set by the Court as per its January 8 judgment which set aside their premature release," the Special Bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice B V Nagarathna and also comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, said in its order on Friday.

While turning down the pleas of all the 11 convicts, the Top Court said that they have to surrender by January 21, Sunday, as per the earlier direction of this court.

The Apex Court passed the order after hearing the 11 convicts' desperate pleas for an extension of more time to surrender to the jail authorities.