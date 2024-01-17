Convict in Bilkis Bano case seeks four-week extension for surrender, citing health, caretaker responsibilities

Nai, in his petition filed before the Supreme Court, stated that he is an elderly man suffering from asthma and in poor health. He mentioned that he recently underwent surgery, including an angiography, and is scheduled for another operation for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

He also mentioned that his mother is 75 years of age and also in poor health. Nai also said that he also a father of 2 children who are

completely dependent on him for their financial and other needs.

Nai also said that during the period of release, he had committed no infraction of law whatsoever and had followed the conditions of order of remission in letter and spirit. He requested an extension of four weeks to surrender before the concerned Jail Authorities

The Gujarat govt had granted remission of all these 11 convicts following a May 2022 judgment in which the top court held that an application of remission should be considered in line with the policy of the State where the crime was committed and not where the trial was held.

The Gujarat govt's remission to all the 11 convicts of Bilkis and freed them created a huge public outrage and social activist, lawyers, and civil society terming it as "miscarriage of justice."

The name of 11 convicts who were set free by the Gujarat govt are Jaswant Nai, Govindbhai Nai, Shailesh Bhatt, Radhyesham Shah, Bipin Chandra Joshi, Kesarbhai Vohania, Pradeep Mordhiya, Bakabhai Vohania, Rajubhai Soni, Mitesh Bhatt and Ramesh Chandana.