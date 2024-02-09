Uttarakhand violence: Four killed, over 100 cops injured after demolition drive sparks tensions in Haldwani

HALDWANI: Four people are reported to be dead in the widespread violence over the demolition of an illegal madrasa and an adjoining mosque in Uttarakhand's Haldwani.

At least 250 are injured, according to media reports.

A curfew was imposed after local residents of Haldwani set vehicles and a police station on fire and hurled stones, over the demolition of an "illegally built" madrasa and an adjoining mosque, officials said.

Most of the people hospitalised after the violence at Malik ka Bagicha in the city's Banbhoolpura area were police personnel. ADGP Law and Order AP Anshuman told ANI that over 100 cops were injured.

The remaining were municipal workers involved in the demolition of the local madrasa and a mosque in its complex, they said.

The injured also included Haldwani SDM, they added.