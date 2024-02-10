Violence over madrasa demolition: Curfew eased in Haldwani outskirts, Banbhoolpura remains restricted; FIR against over 5000 people

HALDWANI: Curfew has been lifted from the outer areas of this violence-hit Uttarakhand town, but it remains in force in the Banbhoolpura area that witnessed arson and vandalism by a mob over the demolition of an illegally built madrasa on Thursday.

Shops on the outskirts of the town opened on Saturday but schools remain closed.

SSP Nainital PN Meena said, "Police have registered a case against 19 named and 5,000 unidentified people and have started arresting them. Several people have been taken into custody and miscreants are being identified and searched for them," as reported by ANI.