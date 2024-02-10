Violence over madrasa demolition: Curfew eased in Haldwani outskirts, Banbhoolpura remains restricted; FIR against over 5000 people
HALDWANI: Curfew has been lifted from the outer areas of this violence-hit Uttarakhand town, but it remains in force in the Banbhoolpura area that witnessed arson and vandalism by a mob over the demolition of an illegally built madrasa on Thursday.
Shops on the outskirts of the town opened on Saturday but schools remain closed.
SSP Nainital PN Meena said, "Police have registered a case against 19 named and 5,000 unidentified people and have started arresting them. Several people have been taken into custody and miscreants are being identified and searched for them," as reported by ANI.
"The situation in Haldwani is normal, curfew has been lifted. Curfew continues in Banbhoolpura. 3 FIRs have been registered & five people have been arrested...CCTV footage is being checked...Five people people have died & three people are seriously injured," said Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, Law and Order, A P Anshuman, as reported by ANI.
Internet services continue to be suspended to prevent rumours from spreading through social media platforms. However, the residents of the Banbhoolpura area, where the curfew is still in force, are being allowed to buy essentials from time to time, the ADG said.
The movement of trains up to Kathgodam has also been resumed, he added.
No fresh untoward incident has been reported from anywhere, the officer said. Six rioters were killed in Thursday's violence, officials said.
More than 60 people were hurt on Thursday as locals hurled stones and petrol bombs at municipal workers and police, forcing many police personnel to seek refuge in a police station, which the mob then set on fire.
Seven people, including a journalist, were under treatment on Friday at three different hospitals. Three of them were said to be in a serious condition.