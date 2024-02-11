Solan factory fire: 2 more bodies recovered, death toll rises to 7; search on for 3 workers

SHIMLA/SOLAN: Two more bodies were recovered on Sunday from a Solan-based factory where a massive fire broke out nine days ago, while a search was underway for three missing workers, according to officials.

With the recoveries, the death toll in the incident at the perfume manufacturing factory in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi Industrial Area has risen to seven, they said.

Debris of parts of the factory that collapsed during the fire are being removed to find the missing workers, officials said, adding that personnel of several agencies, including the NDRF, the SDRF and the police, are engaged in the search operation and removal of large quantities of chemicals.

Both the bodies were recovered from the second floor of the factory and sent to the Nalagarh Civil Hospital for postmortem, they said.

Officials said that though they have the names of those who were missing and whose bodies were recovered on Sunday, identity would be ascertained through DNA matching.

For the process, samples of family members will be used, they said.

Baddi Superintendent of Police (SP) Ilma Afroz confirmed the recovery of the bodies and told PTI that chemicals in huge quantities are being taken out from the factory complex.