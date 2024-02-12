Bhima Koregaon case: SC extends stay imposed by Bombay HC on bail of Gautam Navlakha

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court in its order on Monday extended the stay imposed by the Bombay High Court order of December 19, till the next date of hearing, granting bail to accused, Gautam Navlakha in the Bhima Koregaon case.

A two-judge bench of the Top Court, led by Justice MM Sundresh and also comprising Justice SVN Bhatti, extended the stay and adjourned the matter till the first week of March.

"Taking into consideration the fact that the High Court has already granted stay, the same stands extended till the next date of hearing," the bench said.

The Bombay High Court last December had granted bail to Navlakha but stayed its order for three weeks after the NIA sought time to file an appeal in the apex court.