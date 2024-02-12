Haldwani violence: Police station to come up on land 'freed' from encroachment, says CM Dhami

"This is a clear message from our government to the miscreants and rioters that no one who plays with the peace of Devbhoomi will be spared; there is no room for such miscreants in Uttarakhand," he added.

The chief minister reiterated that the government will not tolerate such acts of violence and the police are constantly working to arrest those involved in the incident.

"The law is taking its course. Whoever was behind this conspiracy will soon be brought before the public," he added.

Six people, including five alleged to be rioters, were killed while 60 others were injured in the violence that erupted on February 8 during the demolition of the madrasa and a structure where namaz was held.

The police have so far arrested 30 people on charges of inciting violence during the demolition drive.