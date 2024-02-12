Situation normal in violence-hit Haldwani; additional paramilitary forces deployed, say officials

HALDWANI: The situation in the Banbhoolpura area here, the epicentre of the mob violence last week, was normal on Monday as additional troops of paramilitary forces were deployed to maintain law and order, officials said.

Nainital District Magistrate Vandana Singh said 120 arms licences have been cancelled in Banbhoolpura and the police are trying to trace people who took part in the rioting on February 8, in which police personnel and municipal corporation workers were attacked and a police station set on fire. "Every effort is being made to maintain peace in Haldwani," Singh said.

She added that the situation in all areas of Haldwani, including Banbhoolpura, is now "normal and under control."

Six people, including five alleged to be rioters, were killed while 60 others were injured in the violence that erupted last week after authorities demolished an "illegally built" madrasa.

The police have so far arrested 30 people on charges of inciting violence during the demolition of the "illegal" madrasa and a structure where namaz was held.