West Bengal Governor on way to restive Sandeshkhali; police claim entire area peaceful

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday morning reached Kolkata from Kerala and straightaway left for Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, where local women were staging protests against alleged harassment and torture by TMC leaders.

The governor has already sought a comprehensive report on the Sandeshkhali situation from the state government.

"When I heard about shocking and shattering incidents of Sandeshkhali, I cut short my visit to Kerala. I am going to Sandeskhali and want to see it myself what the real sandesh (message) from the gullies (lanes) of Sandeshkhali," Bose said after arriving at the airport here.

The governor returned to the state this morning to visit the "troubled spot" of Sandeshkhali.

He had gone to the southern state to attend the Bengal Festival.

Bose has also held discussions with top officials of the central armed police force and the chief vigilance commissioner of the Centre, an official said.

Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh expressed his apprehension on whether the governor would be "allowed" to visit the troubled areas of Sandeshkhali to review the situation there.

He also said the governor might be shown black flags on his way to Sandeshkhali and his party colleagues, who are scheduled to go there during the day, would face blockades.