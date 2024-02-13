JD(U) MLA lodges FIR against party colleague over horse trading

PATNA: An FIR has been lodged by an MLA of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) against a party colleague, alleging that he was offered a bribe of Rs 10 crore and a ministerial berth for switching over to the RJD-led 'Mahagathbandhan' ahead of the trust vote.

The case was lodged at Kotwali police station here by Sudhanshu Shekhar, who represents the Harlakhi seat of Madhubani district, said Krishna Murari Prasad, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Law and Order), Patna.

"The MLA had registered his complaint on February 11. We have filed a case under relevant sections of IPC and launched an investigation," Prasad said.