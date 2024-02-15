We respect SC's EB verdict; those with corruption DNA unfit to accuse BJP of corporate bribery: Ravi Shankar Prasad

People have thrown some parties out of the field and they could not now win even one seat in regions which used to be their strongholds, he said in a clear swipe at the Congress.

BJP spokesperson Nalil Kohli accused the opposition parties of politicising the issue as they do not have any alternative to Modi's leadership and the positive work done by his government.

The BJP's reaction came after the Supreme Court in a landmark judgment annulled the electoral bonds scheme ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, due in April-May.

"We practise in courts and on a daily basis, cases are won and lost," Kohli told PTI when asked for his comment.

Any order of the Supreme Court or its judgment has to be accepted and respected, he added.

"But those political parties who are trying to politicise it are doing it primarily on the grounds that they have no answer or alternative to Modi ji's leadership and the positive work done by his government where crores of people have benefitted,” he charged.

Kohli said India has now become the fifth largest economy in the world from the 10th largest economy and it is on its way to become the third largest economy under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

"These political parties find themselves in a position that an alliance they were trying to craft is almost dying itself or it's dying out or collapsing even before it could stand on its legs,” the BJP spokesperson said.

"So, their reason for politicising it is very clear,” he added.

Kohli said the government had brought the electoral bond scheme to address the issue of use of black money in elections.

"The largest perspective is that this has been a journey for several decades and a concern has been how to prevent black money or slush money getting into the electoral process," the BJP leader said.

"Keeping concerns regarding the identities of the contributors in the mind, a (electoral bond) scheme came. The Supreme Court has held that this scheme in this format could not have been there. Therefore, it passed a set of directions," he said.

The apex court has "basically" said today that in electoral bonds the information should come out, Kohli said, adding, "any order of the Supreme Court or its judgment has to be accepted".

The top court said the government's electoral bond scheme violates the constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression as well as the right to information.

The opposition parties welcomed the Supreme Court's verdict and attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the court has struck down a "black money conversion" scheme of the Modi government and hoped it would stop resorting to “such mischievous ideas” in future as well.