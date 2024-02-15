'All petitions filed by us have been comprehensively allowed': Prashant Bhushan on SC's electoral bonds scheme verdict

NEW DELHI: After the Supreme Court struck down the Electoral Bonds scheme as unconstitutional, senior advocate Prashant Bhushan said that the petitions filed have been comprehensively allowed by the top court.

Speaking on the SC verdict, the senior lawyer said, "The Supreme Court has struck down the electoral bond scheme, comprehensively struck it down, and all the provisions that were made to bring it into effect in the Income Tax Act, in the Companies Act, etc. Everything has been struck down."

"They have held that this violates the fundamental right to information of citizens to know about who is contributing this much money to political parties, et cetera. They have also struck down the amendment made, which allowed unlimited political contribution being made by companies to political parties," he added.

He outlined that along with the electoral bonds scheme, the apex court has also struck down the amendment which removed the restrictions on political contributions by companies.

"So not only the electoral bond scheme but also the amendment which removed the restrictions on political contributions by companies, which were that you cannot contribute more than seven and a half per cent of your annual profit by way of political contributions. That has also been struck down as violating the level playing field in a democracy. So the petitions filed by us have been comprehensively allowed by the Supreme Court," Prashant Bhushan said.