PM Modi holds talks with Qatari Emir; conveys thanks for release of 8 jailed Indians

Kwatra said Modi's "very successful visit" has set the stage for taking ties to a much higher level in a range of areas and exploring engagement in new areas such as space, technology and innovation.

"Had a wonderful meeting with HH Sheikh @TamimBinHamad. We reviewed the full range of India-Qatar relations and discussed ways to deepen cooperation across various sectors. Our nations also look forward to collaborating in futuristic sectors which will benefit our planet," Modi said on 'X'.

"My visit to Qatar has added new vigour to the India-Qatar friendship. India looks forward to scaling up cooperation in key sectors relating to trade, investment, technology and culture. I thank the Government and people of Qatar for their hospitality," he said.

"India and Qatar ties are growing stronger and stronger!," Modi said in another post along with photographs of the ceremonial welcome accorded to him in Doha.

Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Amiri Palace on his arrival this morning. Thereafter, both sides held delegation-level and restricted talks.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the Modi-Hamad discussions covered a wide array of topics including economic cooperation, investments, energy partnership, space collaboration, urban infrastructure, cultural bonds and people-to-people ties.

It said the two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues. It is understood that the situation in Gaza figured in the talks.

"The prime minister thanked the Amir for taking care of the over eight lakh strong Indian community in Qatar and conveyed India's commitment to further expanding and deepening bilateral cooperation with Qatar. He invited Amir to pay an early visit to India," the MEA said in a statement.

It said the Emir reciprocated Modi's sentiments and expressed appreciation for India's role as a valued partner in the Gulf region.

The MEA said the Emir also appreciated the contributions of the vibrant Indian community in Qatar's development and their enthusiastic participation in various international events held in Qatar.

The talks were followed by a banquet lunch at the Amiri Palace hosted in honour of Modi.

In his remarks, Kwatra said the prime minister's visit to Qatar was focused on consolidating the wide-ranging partnership in different fields of economic cooperation and build on the gains of his 2016 visit to the country with an overarching emphasis on what the two countries can achieve in future.

He said both sides have strong energy security and partnership but the endeavour now would be to look at the cooperation from a strategic point of view that would include renewables, green energy, supply chains in clean energy, technology and innovations in energy space, not just pure energy trade.

Kwatra said the aim would be to broaden the trade basket and to build new trade markets considering regional trade.

Modi also met with Qatar's father Emir and congratulated him on his visionary leadership that paved the way for Qatar's development in past decades and laid a strong foundation for the India-Qatar partnership, Kwatra said.

Father Emir affirmed India and Qatar share an unwavering bond epitomised by mutual trust and cooperation, Kwatra said.

The father Emir also appreciated the Indian community's role in the development and nourishing of bilateral partnership.

Shortly after he arrived in Doha last night, Modi met Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. Abdulrahman is Qatar's foreign minister as well.

The trade and energy ties between India and Qatar are on an upswing.

Qatar is the largest supplier of LNG to India, accounting for over 48 per cent of India's global LNG imports.

India's Petronet has renewed a contract to buy 7.5 million tonnes of LNG from Qatar annually from 2029 for 20 years and it is being billed as the largest-ever extension of super-chilled fuel in the world.

The original 25-year deal was signed in 1999 and supplies started in 2004.

India-Qatar cooperation has been steadily growing in diverse sectors over the last few years.

Prime Minister Modi paid his first visit to Doha in June, 2016.

The visit provided an opportunity for both sides to engage at the highest level, and impart fresh momentum to the bilateral ties. It was the highest-level visit from India to Qatar since the visit of then prime minister Manmohan Singh in November 2008.