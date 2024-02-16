West Bengal: PIL in Supreme Court seeks court-monitored probe into Sandeshkhali violence case

NEW DELHI: A PIL was filed in the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored CBI or SIT probe into the violence in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali village.

The plea filed by lawyer Alakh Alok Srivastava also seeks compensation for victims of the Sandeshkhali violence and action against officials of the West Bengal Police for alleged dereliction of duty.

The plea also seeks transfer of the probe and subsequent trial outside West Bengal.

Besides it seeks an inquiry by a three-judge committee as done in the Manipur violence case.